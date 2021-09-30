Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
News / UK

Policeman tried to blame Eastern European gang for Sarah Everard’s disappearance

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:17 pm
Wayne Couzens being questioned by police (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Killer police officer Wayne Couzens claimed he had “no choice” but to kidnap Sarah Everard and hand her over to an Eastern European gang after he tried to “rip off” one of their sex workers.

The 48-year-old made the false claims during an interview at his home in Deal, Kent, after he was arrested on March 9 2021.

Sitting on his sofa in handcuffs, wearing a white T-shirt and dark shorts, Couzens first claimed not to know 33-year-old Ms Everard when he was shown her photo.

He then said he was in “financial shit” and had been “leant on” by a gang to pick up girls for them.

In footage released by police, Couzens claims he had tried to “rip off” one of their sex workers and the gang had approached him during another booking with her at the Burstin Hotel in Folkestone.

He said they later put pressure on him after turning up at his home address and he just “drove around aimlessly and at random” to find someone.

Couzens said he handed Ms Everard over to the gang, who he said were from the “Bulgaria, Romania, Albania” region, near Charing racecourse in Ashford, Kent.

He said he was pushed against the front of his car and the gang drove off with “the girl”.

Questioned about where Ms Everard was, he repeatedly claimed to not know.

“If I could do something to get her back right this minute, I would,” he said, but added: “I’ll do it again tomorrow if it means saving my family… these guys mean business.”

