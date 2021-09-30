Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

William and Kate try ‘culture shock’ event and handle tarantula during uni visit

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:18 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk to medical students during a tour of the university (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk to medical students during a tour of the university (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were plunged into a “culture shock” in Londonderry as they sampled an initiative to welcome international students.

William and Kate were quizzed on how to pronounce Irish names and learned some of the city’s colloquial phrases which have become world famous thanks to the hit TV show Derry Girls.

The duchess also showed her fearlessness by handling a tarantula.

It came during a visit to the Ulster University, where they met the first cohort of students at the new medical school as well as the first year group on the new paramedic science honours programme at the Magee campus.

Crowds of students turned out to see the royal visitors on Wednesday morning, watching on as they took an interest in a display of animals organised by local mobile zoo company KidzFarm, which regularly comes to the campus to help students deal with mental health and anxiety issues.

As well as rabbits and goats, there were also some wilder species.

William handled a snake, describing it as “very cool” and adding: “George is obsessed with snakes, he’s going to be so upset he missed this.

William and Kate
The Duchess of Cambridge handled a tarantula called Charlotte during the visit (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate then asked to hold the tarantula, asking what its name is.

Told she is called Charlotte – the same as the royal couple’s daughter, Kate laughed: “Is she really?”

As Charlotte started moving up Kate’s hand, William joked that the spider was animated by his wife’s outfit – a purple trousersuit by Emilia Wickstead.

“Maybe she’s not so keen on purple, or she maybe thinks you’re a flower,” he said.

Next, fortifying shots of whiskey and half-pints of Guinness were on offer for the couple at the students’ union, before they were plunged into the culture shock event which is designed to introduce new students to Northern Ireland.

One student jokingly asked whether the drinks were intended as the hair of the dog following the couple’s attendance at the James Bond premiere in London the previous night, to which William responded: “Ah, there was no drink last night unfortunately.”

William and Kate
William said his snake-obsessed son Prince George would be upset he missed the encounter (Chris Jackson/PA)

The couple were shown names such as Aoife, Aine, Cathal and Daithi on a laptop screen at a students’ union, before the phonetic pronunciation was revealed, listening carefully and repeating.

“I’m going to have another drink, I’m not doing very well at this,” joked William.

They also tucked into a range of local food, including wheaten bread, a brown soda bread made with wheat flour, and “Tayto crisps” potato chips.

Next was a lesson on the local expressions, including, “Give us a juke at that”, “Let’s head out for a wee dander”, and “This is pure wick, so it is” and “alright mucker”.

William and Kate
The visit also saw the couple enjoy some whiskey and Guinness in the students’ union (Chris Jackson/PA)

However not all were unfamiliar, William said, adding he would use the word “mucker” a lot from his days in the military.

Before leaving, the couple joined a group of students playing traditional instruments.

Student union president Owen McClaskey and nursing student Abigail McGarvey hosted the couple during the visit.

Mr McClaskey said the visit had gone “great”, while Ms McGarvey said it had been an “incredible” experience to welcome the couple.

“They got a sample of Irish music, Irish names and really got stuck into it, as well as a wee Guinness, I think if there was another two hours in this tour, they would have stayed,” Mr McClaskey added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal