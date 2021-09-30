Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rolls-Royce Spectre revealed as company’s first fully electric model

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:22 pm
Rolls-Royce is developing its first fully electric model, the luxury car maker has announced.

The firm expects the car, named Spectre, to be available by the final three months of 2023.

Chief executive, Torsten Muller-Otvos, said: “Today is a seminal moment, the most significant day in the history of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars since the company was founded in 1904.

“This extraordinary new product will elevate the global all-electric car revolution.

“Range and charging time is important in getting this right, we were thinking about going electric for quite a while.

“We are creating the first and finest super-luxury product of its type.”

The company said Spectre will “undertake the most demanding testing programme in Rolls-Royce’s history”.

It will cover 1.6 million miles, which is equivalent to more than 400 years of typical use for a Rolls-Royce car.

Spectre will be tested in “all conditions and terrains around the world” to push it “to the limit”, the firm added.

Rolls-Royce has been experimenting with an electric powertrain for several years.

In 2011 it revealed the 102EX, a prototype all-electric version of the Phantom.

Five years later it unveiled the fully electric concept 103EX, which represented its vision for several decades into the future.

The UK plans to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, with hybrids prohibited from 2035.

A number of manufacturers have announced commitments to shift from electric and diesel engines.

Ford announced in February that it will sell only electric cars in the UK and Europe by 2030.

This came two days after Jaguar made the same pledge but from 2025.

Ferrari has pledged to release hybrid cars by 2030, while Bentley plans to go fully electric by the same date.

