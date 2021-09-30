Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Cats’ whiskers reveal felines favour free lunch

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 4:15 pm
Study results suggest predatory instinct, rather than hunger, is probably the main reason some cats regularly hunt wild prey (Ciaran McCrickard/PA)
Study results suggest predatory instinct, rather than hunger, is probably the main reason some cats regularly hunt wild prey (Ciaran McCrickard/PA)

Domestic cats that regularly catch wild animals still get most of their nutrition from food provided at home, research shows.

Scientists used forensic evidence from cats’ whiskers to see what regular hunters of wildlife had been eating.

The results showed that about 96% of their diet came from food provided by their owners, while 3% to 4% came from eating wild animals.

This suggests that predatory instinct, rather than hunger, is probably the main reason why some domestic cats regularly hunt wild prey.

“When food from owners is available, our study shows that cats rely almost entirely on this for nutrition,” Dr Martina Cecchetti, of the University of Exeter, said.

“Some owners may worry about restricting hunting because cats need nutrition from wild prey, but in fact, it seems even prolific hunters don’t actually eat much of the prey they catch.

“As predators, some cats may hunt instinctively even if they are not hungry – so-called ‘surplus killing’ – to capture and store prey to eat later.”

Cat Feature
Even prolific hunters do not eat much of the prey they catch, the study suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)

The researchers trimmed a whisker from each cat in the study, once at the start and once at the end.

Stable isotope ratios in the whiskers were then analysed, allowing the sources of protein from different wild and provisioned foods to be identified.

The team also tested the effects of different measures designed to prevent cats killing wild prey.

These measures included bells, Birdsbesafe collar covers, meat-rich diets, providing food using a puzzle feeder and regular play.

Based on analysis of their whiskers, cats with a Birdsbesafe collar cover consumed less wild prey, probably because they caught fewer birds.

“This study reassures owners of cats who hunt that the motive to hunt is instinctive, not driven by nutritional needs,” said Susan Morgan, chief executive of Songbird Survival, which sponsored the study.

“In the UK, we’ve lost half our songbirds in 50 years, but we can all help to stem this tide.”

Cats in the study were all regular hunters that had frequently and recently caught wild animals.

– The paper, Contributions Of Wild And Provisioned Foods To The Diets Of Domestic Cats That Depredate Wild Animals, is published in the journal Ecosphere.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal