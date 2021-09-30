Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two new ‘beefeaters’ join the ranks at the Tower of London

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 4:37 pm Updated: September 30, 2021, 5:15 pm
Emma Rousell, from Derby, and Paul Langley, from South Shields, become the newest Yeoman Warders at the Tower of London, taking up the iconic role of ‘Beefeater’ at the famous landmark after decades of distinguished service in the Royal Air Force (RAF). They join 30 other Yeoman Warders who live and work at the Tower of London, alongside their families (David Parry/PA)
Two new “beefeaters” have donned their famous dark blue and red uniforms for the first time as they prepare to join the ranks of the guards at the Tower of London.

Emma Rousell from Derby and Paul Langley from South Shields have begun training to become the newest Yeoman Warders at the central London landmark.

Both Ms Rousell and Mr Langley have been chosen for the prestigious role after 22 years in the Royal Air Force, earning the Good Conduct medal, and a rigorous selection process.

Beefeater new recruits
Both Ms Rousell and Mr Langley have been chosen for the prestigious role after 22 years in the Royal Air Force, earning the Good Conduct medal, and a rigorous selection process (PA).

They join a troupe of 30 other guards at the Tower who hold the traditional, ceremonial roles as extraordinary members of the Queen’s Bodyguard.

The position of Yeoman Warder, popularly known as a “Beefeater”, descends from the band of warders who guarded the gates and royal prisoners when the fortress was first constructed.

Nowadays, day to day their activities include leading tours, providing lectures and posing for hundreds of selfies with eager tourists.

