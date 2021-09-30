Six in court charged in connection with crash deaths of two young brothers

Six suspects have appeared in court in connection with the deaths of two young brothers who died in a car crash, including a 25-year-old man accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay were travelling with their mother in a BMW when it was involved in the crash on Wolverhampton’s Birmingham New Road in March 2019.

Both youngsters were fatally injured while their mother was left seriously hurt.

Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, appeared over a video-link at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, charged with causing the boys’ deaths while driving dangerously.

Damaged railings at the scene of the crash (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Hamza Shahid, 34, of Newbridge Road, Birmingham, appeared in court charged with dangerous driving, in connection with the incident which the court heard involved two other cars; an Audi and a Bentley.

Mohammed Adil Khan, 33, of Newnham Road, Edgbaston, and Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, of Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green, Birmingham, appeared during the two-hour hearing, both charged with perverting the course of justice.

Also appearing were Rashane Henry, 30, of Fairway Green, Bilston, Wolverhampton, and Tejinder Singh, 29, of Babors Field, Bilston, who were charged with assisting an offender.

The men were unconditionally bailed to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on October 28.