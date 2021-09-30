Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

One million more health and care staff needed over the next decade, report says

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 12:28 am
The report suggests the projected gap in the workforce is in addition to current vacancies across the health and care system (Peter Byrne/PA)
The report suggests the projected gap in the workforce is in addition to current vacancies across the health and care system (Peter Byrne/PA)

More than one million extra health and care staff will be needed in the next decade to meet growing demand for care, according to a new report.

Another 488,000 health staff and 627,000 social care workers will be needed to meet demand and recover from the pandemic over the next decade, research from charity The Health Foundation suggested.

This would mean a 40% increase in the health workforce, double the increase of the last decade.

The charity predicts the number of social care staff will need to jump 53%, meaning a four times greater increase than in the last 10 years.

The Health Foundation Research and Economic Analysis for the Long term (Real) Centre, which published the figures on Friday, said a major boost in the workforce would require “significantly” more funding over the next 10 years.

The increased need, the charity said, is driven by an ageing population, rising numbers of people with long-term chronic health problems, and a major backlog in care as a result of the pandemic.

The NHS alone will need to grow at twice the rate of the last decade, and much closer to the historic average, according to the report.

This would mean around £70 billion extra by 2030/31, a 3.2% annual real terms funding increase.

Social care funding will need to rise more quickly than the NHS, said the charity, reversing a trend stagnant social care spending.

The report highlights a growing gap between the demands on services, particularly primary, acute, mental health and social care, and the staff and resources available to provide care.

The charity is calling for investment in training and recruitment in the UK and internationally, and salaries, working conditions, and career progress to be made competitive in order to attract new people to roles and retain current staff.

The report suggests the projected gap in the workforce is in addition to current vacancies across the health and care system, with the NHS 94,000 short of staff and social care at 112,000.

Anita Charlesworth, the Health Foundation’s Director of Research and Real Centre, said: “If the Government doesn’t take action now to invest in the workforce the NHS and social care system are likely to face a decade of increasing staff shortages.

“5.6 million people are already waiting for care and the health service desperately needs more staff.

“Workforce shortages are the biggest risk to post-pandemic recovery.

“Despite the more immediate challenges posed by Covid-19, the Government must not lose sight of the underlying demand and cost pressures facing the NHS and social care over the long term and the need to plan better to increase the workforce to meet this demand.”

She continued: “In the forthcoming spending review it is vital that the Government’s recent commitment to put money into day-to-day NHS care is matched with investment to train the health and care staff needed.

“A comprehensive fully funded workforce plan should be the top priority for government.

“Without it our health and social care service will be unable to keep up with demand, and care will fall well short of standards in other Western European nations.”

