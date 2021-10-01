Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – October 1

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 3:15 am
What the papers say – October 1 (PA)
What the papers say – October 1 (PA)

The whole life sentence for the killer of Sarah Everard dominates the national front pages on Friday.

Metro says “warped Wayne Couzens will die in jail”, while the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror cover growing demands for a radical overhaul of policing after Couzens used his force ID and handcuffs to kidnap the 33-year-old.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s quote that the incident had caused the “previous bond of trust” to be damaged between the public and her officers is used as the headline for The Daily Telegraph.

Police have accepted they may have had enough information to identify Couzens as a threat to women before he attacked Ms Everard, reports The Guardian, while The Times says the killer exchanged misogynistic, racist and homophobic material with colleagues “who are now under criminal investigation”.

There have been calls for Dame Cressida to resign, according to the and The Independent, with the Daily Mail saying the commissioner was “hanging her head in shame”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports business leaders have warned ministers of an “autumn storm” of rising taxes, increasing costs, labour shortages and supply disruption, with experts telling the Daily Star “shortages will ruin Christmas”.

And The Sun writes “fuming” motorists were turned away from a fully-stocked petrol station so James Nesbitt could film a TV drama.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal