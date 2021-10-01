Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Accountant aims to beat fastest panda time at London Marathon

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 8:12 am Updated: October 1, 2021, 11:48 am
Hayden Harbud is hoping to become the fastest person to run a marathon dressed as a panda when he takes on the London course on Sunday (Hayden Harbud/PA)
Hayden Harbud is hoping to become the fastest person to run a marathon dressed as a panda when he takes on the London course on Sunday (Hayden Harbud/PA)

An accountant is hoping to become the fastest person to run a marathon dressed as a panda when he takes on the London course in fancy dress for prostate cancer.

Hayden Harbud, 45, from Worcester Park, in Surrey, decided to dress as a giant panda to help raise awareness of the disease after the death of his close friend and the diagnosis of his father.

Mr Harbud said he chose the “Prostate Panda” costume in the hope it will inspire conversations about the illness, which could result in men checking symptoms.

The father-of-three began raising money for Prostate Cancer UK after his business partner and mentor, Patrick Heanen, died at the age of 73 and has raised more than £8,000 so far.

Mr Harbud said: “He started to get a lot of bladder problems but just thought he had infections.

“Eventually he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and none of us knew about it at all. I just always thought it would be a pain but he wouldn’t die from it.”

He added: “When we got the call that he’d passed away, that was pretty tough.”

Mr Harbud said he was three weeks into training for the 2020 London Marathon, when his father, Stephen Harbud, became unwell and was diagnosed with prostate cancer following blood tests.

He is now “doing absolutely fine” following life-saving treatment.

Mr Harbud said: “The treatment he had was ground-breaking and this is funded from people raising money.”

He added: “Prostate cancer has gone from something I didn’t know about to something that’s quite prominent in my life.”

Mr Harbud ran last year’s virtual marathon without a costume but decided he needed to do something different this year.

He said he was confident he could set an unofficial world record for fastest marathon dressed as a panda and is aiming to run the course in under three hours 48 minutes.

Hayden Harbud is hoping to become the fastest person to run a marathon dressed as a panda when he takes on the London course on Sunday (Hayden Harbud/PA)
Hayden Harbud is hoping to become the fastest person to run a marathon dressed as a panda when he takes on the London course on Sunday (Hayden Harbud/PA)

He said: “I saw someone dressed as a panda a couple of years ago who broke the world record for fastest woman dressed up as an animal – there isn’t an official record for dressing as a panda so I’m hoping to set the unofficial fastest marathon dressed as a panda.

“It’s going to be very, very challenging.”

Mr Harbud said there were a combination of reasons for choosing the panda costume.

He said: “The name Prostate Panda is a bit catchy, my youngest daughter loves pandas and the black and white for Prostate Cancer UK, it all fitted in.

“I’ve also found that children go absolutely mad about this panda and if they ask their dad: ‘What’s that panda about?’, it’s more awareness, putting this whole prostate cancer thing in men’s minds, seeing me and thinking: ‘You know what, I really need to get a check-up’.”

He added: “I just want men to know about it, try to identify the symptoms and if they do identify them, go and get checked.

“Be aware about what it is and what the symptoms are.”

Mr Harbud, who recently ran the Great North Run as the panda, said he gets a “brilliant” reaction when he is out training in the costume but it has a number of challenges.

“The head is really big, it wobbles, it makes trying to drink, trying to fuel, really difficult. And the heat and the temperature inside it is just amazing,” he said.

Mr Harbud said he is hoping to complete all six of the world major marathons but is yet to decide if he will run them all as the Prostate Panda.

He said: “It’s not out of the question but I’ll get this one out of the way first and see how I feel.”

To visit Mr Harbud’s fundraising page, go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/HaydenHarbud/1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]