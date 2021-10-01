Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Simon Coveney vows to ‘fix’ conversation with Britain at opening of consulate

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 1:42 pm
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney being presented with a signed Denis Irwin Manchester United FC shirt by Stockport Council Leader Elise Wilson and mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, in Manchester, at the official opening of the Consulate General of Ireland for the North of England (Peter Byrne/PA)
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney being presented with a signed Denis Irwin Manchester United FC shirt by Stockport Council Leader Elise Wilson and mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, in Manchester, at the official opening of the Consulate General of Ireland for the North of England (Peter Byrne/PA)

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has vowed to find a way of “fixing” the conversation with Britain as he officially opened the Consulate General of Ireland for the North of England.

Mr Coveney was presented with a Manchester United shirt by Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham before he officially opened the diplomatic mission in Manchester.

Speaking at a reception at Manchester Art Gallery, the minister said the countries had entered a “new phase” of their relationship following Britain’s departure from the European Union and the consulate would make a significant contribution to building a new partnership.

Consulate General of Ireland for the North of England
(left to right) Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Stockport Council leader Elise Wilson, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Wendy Morton MP, and Consul General Sarah Mangan in Manchester at the official opening of the Consulate General of Ireland for the North of England (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said: “For me, the challenges we have faced in recent years have resulted in a new conversation, not always positive, in the context of the British-Irish relationship.

“We need to find a way of fixing that and we will.

“But, more importantly, we need to understand the breadth and the scale of the connections and the closeness of those relationships between Britain and Ireland and indeed Ireland and the north of England.”

Mr Burnham, who gave the minister a shirt signed by former Manchester United player Denis Irwin, from Cork, told him: “We’re so proud you’ve chosen Manchester, this is a little token from us.”

As well as football, the politicians discussed business opportunities for Ireland in the north west of England, including in the construction industry.

Mr Coveney also met Conservative MP Wendy Morton, the minister for Europe and Americas, and held a round table discussion with business leaders.

Among those attending the reception was Boyzone singer Shane Lynch, who now runs a bar in Cheshire.

Mr Coveney was also due to visit the Liverpool Irish Centre and meet Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram during his visit.

Mr Rotheram and Mr Burnham are planning to visit Ireland next year as part of the bid to drive forward Irish partnerships.

The consulate, which has been operating since July, will represent Ireland’s interest in England’s North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal