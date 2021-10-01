Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Academic who faced criticism over comments about Israel dismissed by university

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 3:27 pm
Bristol University’s Wills Memorial building at the end of Park Street (Ben Birchall/PA)
A University of Bristol academic who received a barrage of criticism for comments he allegedly made about Israel has been dismissed.

David Miller, professor of political sociology, is no longer employed by the institution after a disciplinary hearing found he “did not meet the standards of behaviour” expected by university staff.

The decision comes after Bristol University launched an investigation in March following his alleged comments about Israel.

Peers heard that the university lecturer’s behaviour had led to Jewish students “being subjected to weeks of harassment and abuse”.

But supporters of Prof Miller have previously warned of “an attack on academic freedom” and the academic has said he will challenge the decision.

In a statement, the University of Bristol said: “We have a duty of care to all students and the wider university community, in addition to a need to apply our own codes of conduct consistently and with integrity.

“Balancing those important considerations, and after careful deliberation, a disciplinary hearing found Prof Miller did not meet the standards of behaviour we expect from our staff and the university has concluded that Prof Miller’s employment should be terminated with immediate effect.

“The university regards the principle of academic freedom as fundamental and would like to reiterate that we take any risk to stifle that freedom seriously.”

A report into academic freedom of expression concluded that Prof Miller’s comments “did not constitute unlawful speech”, the university added.

It comes after senior Tory MP Robert Halfon urged ministers not to “wash their hands” of concerns from Jewish students at the University of Bristol.

In March, Prof Miller also faced criticism in the House of Lords when a Tory frontbencher branded his views “ill-founded and reprehensible”.

A joint statement from the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) and the Bristol Jewish Society said: “It has been over two years since UJS, CST (Community Security Trust) and the Jewish community raised their heads and their voices in protest at the harassment, targeting and vicious diatribe shared by Prof Miller with his students.

“It has been seven months since complaints were made about Miller’s statements targeting the Jewish society, its president and UJS.

“This announcement concludes months and years of tireless campaigns and actions by students to try and get the university and authorities to listen, and we are pleased that action has finally been taken.”

But the academic has said he will be challenging the university’s decision. 

Prof Miller said: “The University of Bristol has embarrassed itself and the entire British academic sector by capitulating to a pressure campaign against me overseen and directed by a hostile foreign government. It has run a shambolic process that seems to have been vetted by external actors.

“Israel’s assets in the UK have been emboldened by the university collaborating with them to shut down teaching about Islamophobia. The University of Bristol is no longer safe for Muslim, Arab or Palestinian students.

“I stand by my evidence-based comments and I will be challenging this decision, all the way to an employment tribunal if necessary.”

