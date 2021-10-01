Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Man arrested in Co Armagh after probe into migrants rescued from lorry

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 3:48 pm
National Crime Agency officers have arrested a man in Northern Ireland (Nick Ansell/PA)
National Crime Agency officers have arrested a man from Northern Ireland as part of a people smuggling investigation which saw 10 migrants rescued from the back of a lorry.

The 32-year-old was detained in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, on Friday in an operation that was supported by the PSNI.

He will now be questioned on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration, as part of an international investigation also involving law enforcement in Belgium.

The arrest followed the discovery of 10 migrants in a lorry carrying a load of tyres in Belgium in March 2020. Belgian authorities were acting on information from the NCA.

Two Irish nationals arrested in Dover following the incident were later charged, with one pleading guilty and the other awaiting trial.

A man arrested in Co Antrim shortly afterwards was released pending a report to prosecutors.

NCA Belfast branch commander David Cunningham said: “This arrest is a significant development in what has been a long and complex investigation involving international partners.

“Tackling people smugglers is a priority for the NCA, and we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved in this type of exploitative crime.”

