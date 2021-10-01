Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Police boss apologises ‘wholeheartedly’ for Sarah Everard remarks

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 5:34 pm Updated: October 1, 2021, 6:32 pm
Wayne Couzens (right) and Sarah Everard beside a vehicle outside Poynders Court on Poynders Road, Clapham, south London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Wayne Couzens (right) and Sarah Everard beside a vehicle outside Poynders Court on Poynders Road, Clapham, south London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A police boss who said women “need to be streetwise” about arrests in the wake of the Sarah Everard case has apologised for his remarks.

Wayne Couzens, a Metropolitan Police officer, falsely arrested the 33-year-old in order to kidnap her before raping and murdering her.

Speaking to BBC Radio York on Friday, North Yorkshire police, fire and crime commissioner Philip Allott said Ms Everard “never should have submitted” to the arrest, prompting wide criticism.

He said: “So women, first of all, need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested and when they can’t be arrested.

“She should never have been arrested and submitted to that.”

Lucy Arnold, from campaign group Reclaim The Streets, branded his statement “horrifically offensive”.

But Mr Allott has since issued an apology for his remarks.

He said on Twitter: “I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for my comments on BBC Radio York earlier today, which I realise have been insensitive and wish to retract them in full.”

In a now-deleted tweet, he also said: “Nobody is blaming the victim.

“What I am saying is that we need to inform women far better of their rights, something I intend to action here in North Yorkshire ASAP.”

But some commenters are calling on him to resign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]