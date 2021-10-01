Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nursery closed after death of child

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 9:49 pm
Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent, which has been closed after a child died following a medical emergency (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A nursery has been closed amid “serious safeguarding concerns” following the death of a child.

Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent, was closed by Ofsted after an infant suffered a medical emergency on September 23 and later died.

Further details about the child’s death have yet to be revealed as investigations continue.

A statement from the nursery said: “Following a medical emergency at the nursery involving a child on Thursday 23rd September, Ofsted served a notice of suspension of registration for a period of six weeks for the purposes of an investigation.

A view of Jelly Beans day nursery in Ashford, Kent, which has been closed after a child died following a medical emergency
Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“The nursery will remain closed for the period of the suspension. We have today been notified that the child who was subject to this medical incident has tragically died.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family who are in everyone’s thoughts.

“Due to the ongoing investigations by the various agencies involved, we are unable at this time to make any further comment.

“We have been cooperating fully with all relevant authorities and will continue to do so.”

A spokesperson for Ofsted said: “We have suspended the nursery’s registration due to serious safeguarding concerns.

“It will remain closed while investigations continue.”

The incident comes five years after a toddler at the daycare centre was given an overdose of prescription medication.

This resulted in Ofsted downgrading it from “good” to “inadequate” before a further inspection in 2018 restored its “good” rating.

