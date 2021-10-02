Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, October 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – October 2

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 2:39 am
Rebukes for police from senior Government identities and more on labour and fuel shortages feature prominently in the Saturday papers, as well as some worrying news about England’s World Cup plans.

Boris Johnson has “rebuked” police over their treatment of complaints of violent crimes from women and girls, according to The Times.

And The Daily Telegraph leads on a call from Home Secretary Priti Patel for police to “take harassment of women seriously”.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports the Government has embarked on a “Brexit visa U-turn” in a bid to address staffing shortages and “save Christmas”.

The Daily Mirror says the PM is under pressure to tackle the labour crisis, saying Britain is “grinding to a halt”.

And the Daily Mail and the i weekend splash on the army being sent in to deliver petrol from Monday.

In other news, The Sun leads with an exclusive saying England’s World Cup plans are in “disarray” because at least five players are refusing to be vaccinated.

“Rock bottom prices” have sparked a “holiday stampede” after coronavirus tests for foreign holidays were scrapped, the Daily Express reports.

The Financial Times leads on the new pill which is said to halve the risk of death from Covid.

And the Daily Star takes a light-hearted look at Britain’s latest shortage, saying the country is running out of clowns, while saying Boris Johnson is available to fill the gap.

