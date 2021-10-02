Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, October 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Talented kickboxer, 15, dies after testing positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 1:05 pm Updated: October 2, 2021, 1:53 pm
Jorja Halliday (Family handout/PA)
Jorja Halliday (Family handout/PA)

A 15-year-old girl who tested positive for Covid-19 has died on the day that she was due to have her vaccine, her family said.

Jorja Halliday, from Portsmouth, died at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in the Hampshire city on Tuesday after being tested for the virus four days earlier.

Her mother, Tracey Halliday, 40, said that the GCSE student at The Portsmouth Academy was a “loving girl”, a talented kickboxer and an aspiring musician.

She said: “She was a loving girl and she had lots of friends.

“She was very active, she liked to go out and spend time with her friends and loved spending time with her brothers and sisters.

“Growing up she turned into a beautiful young lady, always wanting to help others, always there for everybody.”

She added: “It’s heart-wrenching because your kids are always meant to outlive you, and that’s the one thing I can’t get over.”

Ms Halliday said that Jorja’s siblings were devastated at her death.

She said that Jorja first developed flu-like symptoms before she underwent the PCR test which gave a positive result, leading to her isolating at their home.

She said that Jorja was struggling to eat on Sunday but by Monday she could not eat at all due to her throat hurting.

Ms Halliday said she contacted a doctor who prescribed antibiotics but when Jorja’s condition worsened, she was seen by a doctor who said her heart rate was double what it should be and she was taken to hospital.

Jorja Halliday was a talented kickboxer (Family handout/PA)

Ms Halliday said: “They realised how serious it was and I was still allowed to touch her, hold her hand, hug her and everything else.

“They did allow me that. I’m at the point where I can’t comprehend that it’s happened.

“I was with her the whole time. They tried to put her on a ventilator to give her body a chance to recover.

“Her heart rate didn’t stabilise. Her heart couldn’t take the strain.

“They worked as well as I think they could medically but were unable to save her.

She added: “She had the best of care, I know that they did everything they could to save her.”

She said that preliminary results from the hospital’s medical examiner indicated Jorja had Covid myocarditis, heart inflammation caused by the virus.

Ms Halliday said that Jorja did not have any known underlying medical conditions.

Ms Halliday added: “She was going to have the jab on Tuesday.

“But because she tested positive on Saturday she was isolating. When her isolation period was over she was going to get it.

“The day that she passed away was the day that she would have had it done.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]