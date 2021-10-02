Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Youngest London Marathon runner raising funds for medics who saved her life

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 3:47 pm Updated: October 2, 2021, 6:25 pm
Lucy Harvey (Family Handout/PA)
The youngest runner in the London Marathon is undertaking the challenge to raise money for the medics who saved her life by carrying out surgery to remove a tumour from her gut the size of a large grapefruit.

Lucy Harvey, from Poole, Dorset, was admitted to Poole Hospital in January 2019 with appendicitis, but the pre-op scans identified a mass on her pancreas.

She was referred to Southampton General Hospital where she underwent major surgery, known as the Whipple procedure, to remove the solid pseudopapillary epithelial neoplasm (Spen tumour) along with the head of the pancreas, gallbladder, duodenum and part of her stomach.

Now Ms Harvey, who celebrates her 18th birthday on Saturday, the day before the Virgin Money London Marathon, is fundraising for the Friends of PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit).

She told the PA news agency: “I am really excited, it’s my first ever marathon and it’s been my dream to do London and to do it on the day after my 18th birthday.

“It isn’t exactly a typical 18th birthday, a few people in my year are going out to have drinks, I’ve had a sip of Prosecco and that’s it for me.”

She added: “I am running exactly two and a half years after my operation, to show that anything is possible when you put your mind to it.

“I may not set a record time, however by completing this it will be my way of thanking Southampton Hospital and PICU for saving my life.”

She continued: “The care they give there is absolutely incredible, I feel very fortunate to have that level of care.

“Even when you are lying there for the operation, the nurses always have such a smile on their faces and I knew I was going to be alright.”

Ms Harvey has so far raised just short of £5,000 and donations can be made here.

