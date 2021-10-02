Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Wet and windy weather continues through the weekend

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:49 pm
People walk across London’s Westminster Bridge, as the Met Office issued weather warnings (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Winds of up to 70mph are expected in parts of the UK as weather forecasters issued a series of warnings for the weekend.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain and wind in the east and south of England – including Portsmouth, Brighton and Canterbury until 10pm on Saturday.

In these areas, wind speeds could reach highs of 60-70mph and rain of up to 40mm is expected in the space of between three and six hours.

This is expected to affect travel times, and the Met Office has asked people to allow extra time for all journeys.

Sarah Kent, a Met Office spokesperson, said: “There could be some slight damage to trees and with a heavy rain as well there could be spray and standing water on the road.

“So if people are travelling please allow some extra time for journeys because there could be some travel disruption and things like ferry transport could be delayed due to wind strength as well.

“The main area of concern is within that yellow warning which is why we issued the warning, there could be minor localised impacts elsewhere but they’re not going to be widespread enough to merit putting a warning out and warning people.”

Autumn weather Oct 2nd 2021
Heavy rain and strong winds were causing travel disruption over the weekend (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Between 9am and 3pm on Saturday, Evershot in Dorset recorded 30mm of rainfall, and Middle Wallop in Hampshire had 24.2mm in the same time period.

Winds were strongest between midday and 2pm Saturday afternoon, with gusts of 60mph felt in Needles Old Battery in the Isle of Wight, and 41mph in Langdon Bay, Kent.

Wind across all coastal regions is expected to stay high, but gusts will also be felt inland on higher ground of anywhere between 40-50mph.

Autumn weather Oct 2nd 2021
People walk across London’s Westminster Bridge in the rain (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The weather warning is only in place until 10pm, and rain is expected to lessen through the night – but showers are still expected on Sunday.

A yellow wind warning is in place for Sunday in the Shetland Islands, but it will be brighter for most of the UK with some spots of sun, though heavy bursts of rain will continue throughout the day.

