Monday, October 4th 2021
News / UK

High winds and heavy rain give way to sunshine for London Marathon

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 12:06 am Updated: October 3, 2021, 6:43 am
People walk across London’s Westminster Bridge in the rain, as forecasters predict better weather for Sunday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire)
The high winds and torrential rain that have battered much of Britain will give way to sunshine in time for the London Marathon, the Met Office said.

Saturday saw gusts of 60mph at Needles Old Battery on the Isle of Wight, and between 9am and 3pm Evershot in Dorset recorded 30mm of rain, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for most of the south of England and there were a series of flood alerts.

But on Sunday, temperatures in London will be at around 11C between 8-9am as the race begins and rise to highs of 17C during the day.

The Met Office does predict several showers throughout the day, but no more than 2-3mm of rainfall as they will be fleeting and scattered.

Gusts of wind between 30-35mph will be consistent locally throughout Sunday, and could affect runners competing in the marathon.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “It looks a lovely sunny morning to come, plenty of sunshine around but a bit of a south-westerly breeze and the cloud will tend to increase as the race goes on.

“Certainly for later finishes into the afternoon, there will be more cloud around the wind will have picked up a little bit, and there will be an increasing chance of a shower developing as well.”

Stormy seas
There were rough seas along the south coast on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The average temperature for London in October is 17.1C, and ranges from 12C to 17C north to south.

A yellow wind weather warning is in place for the Shetland Islands for Sunday, with gusts of up to 70mph expected to cause disruption to travel.

Other areas of the UK are also staying average for the time of year, for example Manchester will peak at around 14C but the north of the UK is likely to get more rainfall throughout the day.

