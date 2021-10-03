Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM ‘outraged’ by police commissioner’s claim women need to be more ‘streetwise’

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 9:17 am Updated: October 3, 2021, 5:17 pm
Boris Johnson was said to be ‘outraged’ by Philip Allott’s comments (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson was “outraged” by a Tory police commissioner who said women “need to be streetwise” in the wake of the Sarah Everard case.

Wayne Couzens, a Metropolitan Police officer, falsely arrested Ms Everard as she walked home in south London before raping and murdering her.

North Yorkshire police, fire and crime commissioner Philip Allott said Ms Everard “never should have submitted” to the arrest.

He later apologised but Tory chairman Oliver Dowden said the Prime Minister “profoundly disagreed” with Mr Allott and his “stupid” comments.

In a BBC interview on Friday, he said: “So women, first of all, need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested and when they can’t be arrested.

“She should never have been arrested and submitted to that.”

Mr Dowden told Sky News: “The Prime Minister and I were outraged by what he said. It was completely unacceptable.

“I have been very clear in condemning it but I know the Prime Minister shares that view.

“He did immediately apologise and I think that’s appropriate for him to do so.”

Asked whether Mr Allott would be able to stand again for election to the role, Mr Dowden said “I’m not going to pre-empt the selection process.

“The Prime Minister and I profoundly disagreed with what he said, it was a stupid thing to have said and he has rightly apologised for it.”

Mr Allott said he realises his comments “were both misconceived and insensitive and have caused upset and distress”, adding: “Clearly, I have much to learn, so as well as committing to working ever more closely with subject-matter expert colleagues in my own organisation and beyond, I will be seeking meetings as soon as possible with local partner organisations across North Yorkshire and the City of York that provide services to tackle male violence against women and girls, in order to deliver on their concerns and broaden my understanding of the issues.”

