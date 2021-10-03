Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Public gets glimpse of East Anglia’s baby cheetah two years in the making

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 5:59 pm
An 8-week-old cheetah cub, the first cub born at the park in ten years, explores her enclosure for the first time with her mother Kilima at Africa Alive in Suffolk. Picture date: Sunday October 3, 2021.
An 8-week-old cheetah cub, the first cub born at the park in ten years, explores her enclosure for the first time with her mother Kilima at Africa Alive in Suffolk. Picture date: Sunday October 3, 2021.

The public have had their first glimpse of a new cheetah cub in Suffolk, the first to be born at Africa Alive in 10 years.

The female was discovered with first-time mother Kilima, 10, in August earlier this year at the wildlife attraction.

Having been unsuccessfully introduced to a potential mate in 2019 at Norfolk’s Banham Zoo, experts eventually had better luck with a different male in March 2021.

An 8-week-old cheetah cub, the first cub born at the park in ten years, explores her enclosure for the first time with her mother Kilima at Africa Alive in Suffolk. Picture date: Sunday October 3, 2021
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Kilima has since moved south to Suffolk’s Africa Alive, where she is working hard to look after her newborn.

“Kilimia is doing very well, she’s very protective as you would expect but has so far proved to be an excellent mum,” said Mike Woolham, head of living collections at the Zoological Society of East Anglia.

“She’s very attentive to the needs of her offspring and we are very much looking forward to sharing our latest new arrival with visitors to the park.

An 8-week-old cheetah cub, the first cub born at the park in ten years, explores her enclosure for the first time with her mother Kilima at Africa Alive in Suffolk. Picture date: Sunday October 3, 2021
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)
An 8-week-old cheetah cub, the first cub born at the park in ten years, explores her enclosure for the first time with her mother Kilima at Africa Alive in Suffolk. Picture date: Sunday October 3, 2021
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

“Cheetahs housed in zoos in Europe as part of the EAZA breeding programme provide a potential safety net for the wild population, not to mention acting as ambassadors for their wild counterparts and enabling all zoos to raise awareness of their plight in the wild.”

Habitat loss and hunting have damaged the cheetah population, with as few as 5,000 remaining in Africa.

The public will help to name the eight-week old cub, who will be slowly introduced to the main paddock in the coming days.

An 8-week-old cheetah cub, the first cub born at the park in ten years, explores her enclosure for the first time at Africa Alive in Suffolk. Picture date: Sunday October 3, 2021
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

“Kilima was one of the last cubs to be born here at Africa Alive and has been housed at both Africa Alive and Banham Zoo, so it is amazing that she has now given birth at the park as well and is the very proud mum to our newest addition,” said Haylee Parker, team leader at Africa Alive.

“She has been easy to work with since giving birth, albeit a little feisty from time to time, and it looks like the cub may well follow in mum’s footsteps as she has been copying Kilima with a few feisty moments of her own.”

