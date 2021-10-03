Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Warmer weather on the way after weekend of wind and rain

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 7:57 pm
A rainbow appears behind the Blyth beach huts in Northumberland (PA)
A rainbow appears behind the Blyth beach huts in Northumberland (PA)

Britain could be basking in warmer weather by the end of the week, with potential highs of 21C.

Forecasters said it would be a “week of two halves”, with the autumnal weather continuing over the next few days before the mercury begins climbing from Wednesday.

After a washout weekend, Monday will see scattered heavy showers, with rainfall of between 10-20mm expected across south-west England and South Wales in the evening.

Autumn weather Oct 3rd 2021
A person walks in the rain outside Manchester Central Convention Complex (Jacob King/PA)

Tuesday is expected to be the worst day of the week, with strong gales and heavy downpours of up to 40mm in south-west England – which could cause some localised flooding.

Temperatures on Monday will be around 16-17C but will drop to highs of 14C on Tuesday, three degrees lower than the average for October.

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It’s almost a week of two halves, the week begins much like the weekend was.

“It is quite unsettled and changeable, there will be some heavy showers around on Monday, but it won’t be feeling quite as cool as it did in many places this weekend.

“It’s all back downhill again by Tuesday, as quite a deep Atlantic area of low pressure arrives from the southwest, so although we haven’t got any weather warnings in force for Tuesday yet, it is probably the most likely day this week that we will see some severe weather.”

However, from Wednesday onwards it will remain dry and there will be sunny spells, with the potential to reach 21C in some places on Thursday and Friday, and widespread highs of 18C across the UK for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Virgin Money London Marathon 2021
Runners after finishing the Virgin Money London Marathon (Steve Paston/PA)

Mr Morgan said: “We will see some stubborn areas of low clouds and mist and fog, lasting through the mornings, but most places will see dry weather with some sunshine at times, and temperatures will start to rise.”

Despite the higher temperatures, there is potential for some local hazardous weather from thick fog and poor visibility overnight as well as frost, brought in by high pressure conditions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal