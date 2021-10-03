Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Victim of fatal shooting near house party named

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 9:11 pm
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
A man fatally shot near a house party where a silent disco is believed to have been taking place has been named as Leroy Mitchell.

Scotland Yard said police were called shortly before 5am on Saturday to reports of a male shot in a car park in Birdhurst Road, Croydon, south London.

The force said 35-year-old Mr Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leroy Mitchell was shot near a house party in Croydon (Family/PA)

Detectives investigating the murder are continuing to appeal for anyone who was at a house party in the Birdhurst Road area on Saturday morning, or who saw Mr Mitchell on the night of October 1 to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, of Specialist Crime – who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who was at that party, which is believed to be a silent disco.

“Even if you do not think you saw or heard anything significant, please contact police if you were there.

“Leroy was a popular local man and his family and friends have been left absolutely devastated by his death.

“I also want to appeal for any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone who may have relevant dashcam or other footage to please get in touch.”

There have been no arrests made so far.

People are asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8244 to provide information, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

