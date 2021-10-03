Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Barbie takes zero-gravity flight to inspire young girls

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 12:11 am Updated: October 4, 2021, 6:05 am
Barbie takes zero-gravity flight to inspire young girls (ESA/PA)
When people think of Barbie, they might imagine her standing to attention immaculately dressed – not floating around on a zero-gravity flight.

But the brand has teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) and its only active female astronaut to inspire young girls to see the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) field as a viable career option.

The collaboration sees Samantha Cristoforetti’s doll sent on a Zero-G flight and educational resources on space made available to parents and teachers.

A portion of the sales from the Barbie will be donated to Women In Aerospace to inspire the next generation by creating a Barbie bursary for a PHD student.

The doll had previously been a one-of-a-kind Barbie, but is now available across Europe.

To mark world space week, which begins on Monday, the doll departed from the ESA base in Germany and travelled on a Zero-gravity flight, modelling the preparation and experience of a real-life astronaut.

Samantha Cristoforetti, 44, from Italy, is an aviator, engineer, astronaut and is currently in training ahead of her next mission to the International Space Station in April 2022.

During her six-month stay, she will take on the role of commander and plans to take her doll on the mission with her to continue inspiring girls.

Ms Cristoforetti said: “Sometimes little things can plant the seeds of great dreams, who knows?

“Maybe the fun images of my doll floating in weightlessness will spark children’s imagination and lead them to consider a career in Stem.”

Research suggests women are still underrepresented in Stem careers and even at a young age, girls say they are least confident in their maths skills in school.

For details on how to apply for the Women in Aerospace Europe Outreach Award: The ESA x Barbie Bursary, visit: www.wia-europe.org

