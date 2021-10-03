Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Three in five wish GCSEs assessed teamwork and communication skills – poll

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 12:11 am
The survey found 61% wanted their GCSEs to assess them in skills like teamwork or communication rather than just academic subjects (David Jones/PA)
The survey found 61% wanted their GCSEs to assess them in skills like teamwork or communication rather than just academic subjects (David Jones/PA)

More than three in five young people wish they had been assessed in skills like teamwork or communication in their GCSEs rather than just academic subjects, a survey suggests.

Nearly two in five (39%) young people felt they had taken too many GCSEs, according to the report from exam board AQA.

But the survey, of more than 1,000 young people in England in August, suggests that nearly three in four (73%) are glad they took their GCSEs and 68% said they helped them move on to the next stage of their lives.

The findings come after the cancellation of exams for a second year in a row prompted some education leaders and politicians to call on ministers to consider reforming GCSEs in the post-Covid years.

The AQA report warns against any “radical or disruptive change” to GCSEs as it could “undermine the value and benefits” of the qualifications to students.

But the exam board recognises that GCSEs do not provide the same value to all students.

The survey, of young people who took their GCSEs in 2016 and 2017, found that 61% wanted their GCSEs to assess them in skills like teamwork or communication rather than just academic subjects.

And among students who received the lowest GCSE grades – the D–G or 3-1 range – nearly half (45%) said they felt that GCSEs did not help them move forward to the next stage of their education or career.

Meanwhile, 42% of these students said GCSEs did not help to motivate them or decide what to do next.

Last month, the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) called for the number of terminal GCSE exams taken during pupils’ final summer at school to be scaled back.

In July, The Times reported that former prime minister Sir John Major had called for reform of the exam system as he disliked GCSEs due to the “stress and strain they impose on students”.

And earlier this year, Jane Prescott, head of Portsmouth High School and president of the Girls’ Schools Association (GSA) at the time, suggested that ministers should reform “old-fashioned” GCSEs in the long term.

But Colin Hughes, chief executive of AQA, said: “The fact that such a huge majority of young people are glad they took GCSEs starkly contrasts with claims that exams at 16 are a bad thing.”

He added: “It’s important to remember that wanting to change the format or content of GCSEs and getting rid of them entirely are two very different things – and this is something people often confuse when discussing assessment reform.

“However, while there’s no compelling case for the abolition of GCSEs, they’re clearly not perfect.

“As a universal qualification at 16 in England, they need to work for as many of our young people as possible, but the evidence suggests that’s not yet the case.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal