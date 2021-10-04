Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – October 4

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 3:17 am
What the papers say – October 4 (PA)
Monday’s papers are led by a leak of the financial dealings of some of the world’s richest and most powerful people.

The Guardian reports the data leak has exposed the “offshore secrets” of 35 heads of state, more than 100 billionaires and 300 public officials.

The leaked documents showed former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife, Cherie, were able to save more than £300,000 in stamp duty by buying the offshore company which owned a property they acquired, according to The Independent and i.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads with Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledging more than £500 million to help people get people into new or better jobs as some sectors struggle with “acute” labour shortages.

The Daily Express says the move comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to cut taxes in an effort to “silence” Tory doubts about the historically high tax burden.

The Daily Telegraph reports Brexit minister Lord Frost has drawn up plans to replace the Northern Ireland Protocol, as he warned Brussels the threshold for triggering Article 16 to effectively tear up parts of the deal has been met.

Metro leads with a serving police officer, who was from the same unit as Sarah Everard’s killer, being charged with rape.

Almost a thousand police officers have been probed for posting offensive content on social media, according to the Daily Mail.

The Times reports Mr Johnson is expected to announce this week that all of Britain’s electricity will come from renewable sources by 2035.

The Sun says John Barrowman has been axed from Dancing on Ice over claims he repeatedly exposed himself on the sets of other shows.

The Daily Mirror leads with a survey finding one in four Britons are in a “worse state of mind” following the pandemic.

And the Daily Star says the nation is set to bask in a five-day heatwave this week.

