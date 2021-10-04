Murder probe after disappearance of 70-year-old woman

A murder investigation has been launched over the disappearance of a 70-year-old woman who has not been seen by family or friends since August.

Norma Girolami, from Elms Park, Cholmeley Park, Highgate, north London, vanished without saying anything to her loved ones, leaving food in the fridge and no signs of having planned to leave.

The Metropolitan Police said she had not been seen by family or friends since the middle of August, and was reported missing on September 20.

Investigators have searched multiple addresses and are concerned that she has come to harm.

On Friday they arrested two people in north London – a 39-year-old man in Islington and a 34-year-old woman in Finchley – initially on suspicion of fraud and false imprisonment, but later also on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said: “Norma has not been seen by her friends or family since the middle of August. As a result of our investigation we are extremely concerned that Norma may have come to some harm.

“Her home shows no sign of her planning to leave, food was left in her fridge and she said nothing to her friends and relatives. This is completely out of character and as more and more time has passed, this has only added to our fears that some harm has come to her.

“In view of these concerns for her welfare, and to stop the anguish her friends and relatives are enduring, it is imperative that anyone with information contacts police.

“If anyone knows anything about where Norma may be, has witnessed anything from mid-August to mid-September in the area that Norma lived or if you know anything about what may have happened to Norma, then please contact police. Your information, no matter how trivial you might think it is, could be the vital information that helps us find Norma.

“Norma, if you are safe and well please get in touch with the police.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 4006/01OCT, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.