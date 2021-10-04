Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Michaela McAreavey widower vows to fight on for justice despite death of witness

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 11:27 am
(Irish News/PA)
The widower of Michaela McAreavey has vowed to fight on for justice despite reports of the death of a key witness in the case.

Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her hotel room in Mauritius on January 10 2011.

The Co Tyrone teacher, who had got married 10 days earlier, was attacked as she returned to her room alone on the Indian Ocean island and disturbed a burglary.

John McAreavey
John McAreavey (Charles Chan/PA)

No-one has been convicted of her murder.

Raj Theekoy had testified to seeing two men accused of Mrs McAreavey’s murder leaving her suite.

The two former workers at the luxury resort – Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon – were acquitted after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in summer 2012.

There are reports that Mr Theekoy, 43, was found dead in Mauritius on Sunday.

John McAreavey said Mr Theekoy’s death is a tragedy for his family.

“Now is a time for their mourning and grief and nothing should intrude on that,” he said.

“When it comes to getting to the truth about Michaela’s murder, nothing has been straightforward in Mauritius and neither the Hartes or myself will be deterred from pursuing justice and truth. Not today, not tomorrow and not ever.

“We will be asking the authorities to assure us that no end will be spared in securing justice for Michaela.”

In June it was confirmed that the government of Mauritius had agreed to look again at the case of the murdered honeymooner.

