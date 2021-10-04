Nurse denies murdering eight babies

A nurse has denied murdering eight babies and trying to kill 10 more.

Lucy Letby, 31, entered not guilty pleas to the charges during a brief appearance at Manchester Crown Court.

Letby answered “not guilty” to each of the charges, which took four minutes to read out, as she appeared by video link from HMP Peterborough where she is on remand.

She is alleged to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, Chester.

Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Letby, wearing a dark blue top and her hair in a ponytail, pleaded not guilty to the murder of five baby boys and three baby girls and the attempted murder of five baby boys and five baby girls, all between June 2015 and June 2016.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.

The defendant, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, sat listening during the 30-minute hearing, which dealt largely with administrative matters, after entering her pleas.

Mr Justice Goss remanded Letby in custody and set a date of October 4 2022 for the trial, estimated to last up to six months and to be held at Manchester Crown Court.

A further pre-trial hearing will be held next January ahead of the trial.