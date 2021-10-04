Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, October 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Nurse denies murdering eight babies

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 3:29 pm Updated: October 4, 2021, 3:35 pm
The Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester (Peter Byrne/PA)
A nurse has denied murdering eight babies and trying to kill 10 more.

Lucy Letby, 31, entered not guilty pleas to the charges during a brief appearance at Manchester Crown Court.

Letby answered “not guilty” to each of the charges, which took four minutes to read out, as she appeared by video link from HMP Peterborough where she is on remand.

She is alleged to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, Chester.

Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Letby, wearing a dark blue top and her hair in a ponytail, pleaded not guilty to the murder of five baby boys and three baby girls and the attempted murder of five baby boys and five baby girls, all between June 2015 and June 2016.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.

The defendant, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, sat listening during the 30-minute hearing, which dealt largely with administrative matters, after entering her pleas.

Mr Justice Goss remanded Letby in custody and set a date of October 4 2022 for the trial, estimated to last up to six months and to be held at Manchester Crown Court.

A further pre-trial hearing will be held next January ahead of the trial.

