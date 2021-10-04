Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, October 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Degree subject choices contribute to gender pay gap after graduation – IFS

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 5:12 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Different subject choices at university between men and women contribute to a gender pay gap in the years straight after graduation, an analysis suggests.

Male graduates earn on average 25% more per year than female graduates by the age of 30 – before most graduates start having children, according to research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

The pay gap opens up immediately after graduation, with the average male graduate earning 5% more than the average female graduate at the age of 25.

This is despite the fact that women are more likely to get a first class degree or a 2:1 than men.

Most of the initial gap can be explained by degree subject choices as women are less likely to study subjects that lead to high-paying jobs, researchers said.

Women make up less than a third of graduates in economics, a subject with high financial returns, and nearly two-thirds of graduates in creative arts, which have low financial returns.

Previous research from the IFS estimates that studying economics at university boosts women’s pay by 75% by age 30 –  more than 10 times the return from studying creative arts (7.2%).

The report concludes: “When it comes to a subject like economics, which delivers the very highest financial return for female (and male) graduates, there is an additional concern that many students cannot access the subject at all because it is not offered in their school.”

It adds: “More needs to be done to educate and inform young people about subject choices at A-level and university, particularly in a system like the UK where subject choices narrow at an early stage and where decisions taken early can have long-lasting effects.”

The IFS said that subject choice continues to contribute to the gender pay gap over time, but its relative importance fades as other factors, such as having children and working part-time, come into play.

Xiaowei Xu, a senior research economist at IFS and author of the report, said: “Women disproportionately choose to study subjects that yield low financial returns.

“Of course, money isn’t – and shouldn’t be – the only factor when it comes to choosing what to study.

“But more needs to be done to inform young people about the financial consequences of degree choices, and to overcome gender stereotypes, so that women are not locked out of high-paying careers by choices at a young age.”

Arun Advani, an IFS research fellow, said: “Economics leads to the highest paying jobs for graduates, but many students have limited knowledge of what it is about and some cannot access the subject at all because it is not offered in their school. This puts them off studying it at university.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal