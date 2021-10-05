Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PCSO suffers potentially life-changing injuries in on-duty collision

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 2:54 am
The PSCO was taken to hospital (Niall Carson/PA)
A man has been arrested after a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following a collision in Loughborough, police said.

Leicestershire Police said the PCSO was cycling while on duty on the A6 Leicester Road at around 8.20pm on Monday when she was involved in a collision with a black Kia Carens.

Officers attended the scene and the PCSO was subsequently taken to hospital. Police said her injuries were potentially life-changing.

The force said a 40-year-old man from Loughborough is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hawkins, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would firstly like to thank those members of the public who attended the scene and came to my colleague’s aid following the collision.

“Our investigation is very much in its early stages and we require further public help. I would like to speak to anyone who was travelling along Leicester Road – either towards or from Loughborough town centre – who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the cyclist or black Kia Carens prior to the collision occurring.

“Any information you have could help our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to visit

https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-b/report-a-road-traffic-incident/

and quote reference number 21*577000.

