Boris Johnson wheelie saying something with Tory conference bike tour

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 9:51 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a bicycle in the Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a bicycle in the Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)

A “Boris bike” was seen whizzing through the Conservative Party conference – as the Prime Minister tried his hand at cycling through the exhibition centre.

Boris Johnson caused a mild flurry of excitement, particularly among his aides, security team and watching photographers, as he hopped on a bike and pedalled through the stands on the main exhibition floor in Manchester.

Boris in a digger
The Prime Minister also took a seat in a mechanical digger at the Sunbelt Rentals stall (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Prime Minister, whose name is associated with rental bikes in London from his time as mayor in the capital, emerged unscathed and moved on to sit in a digger.

Mr Johnson then wandered over to a hydrogen car before trying his hand at building an eco home.

The Prime Minister repeatedly parroted his “build back better” slogan as several aides from the exhibition stand did most of the work to solve how to construct the property.

Boris Johnson on a bike
Mr Johnson’s excursion caused a brief flurry of excitement (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Johnson also bumped into Conservative former cabinet minister David Davis as his tour came to an end.

Mr Davis said he was asked if he was having fun, and he replied by joking that he was causing some trouble.

And the former cabinet minister added to the PA news agency: “He said: ‘You’re not causing enough trouble.’”

