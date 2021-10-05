Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One in 12 registered deaths towards end of September involved Covid – ONS

By Press Association
October 5, 2021
Members of bereaved families paint red hearts on the Covid-19 Memorial Wall opposite the Houses of Parliament (Lucianna Guerra/PA)
Around one in 12 deaths registered in England and Wales towards the end of September involved coronavirus, figures show.

There were 888 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending September 24 where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is a rise of 4.3% on the previous seven days, with 8.3% of all deaths registered in the latest week involving coronavirus.

(PA Graphics)
The ONS said the number of registered Covid-19 deaths fell in five out of nine regions in England, with the South East seeing the biggest drop.

Overall, the number of registered deaths from all causes fell 2.9% to 10,684 in the week ending September 24, but remained 15.3% above the average for this period calculated over five years.

Deaths were above the five-year average in private homes, hospitals and care homes, but below this in other settings.

Some 110 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales were registered in the week to September 24, down slightly from 116 the previous week.

In total, 43,382 care home residents in England and Wales have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

A total of 148,313 deaths have occurred in England and Wales where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

More than 162,000 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

