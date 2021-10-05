Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Secondary school pupils in Wales face daily Covid-19 testing if case at home

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 2:34 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 3:02 pm
Children in Wales who are living in a household with someone who has a confirmed positive Covid-19 case will be urged to take a daily lateral flow test (PA)
Children in Wales who are living in a household with someone who has a confirmed positive Covid-19 case will be urged to take a daily lateral flow test (PA)

Secondary school and college pupils in Wales will be advised to take daily lateral flow tests for seven days if someone in their household tests positive for coronavirus, the Welsh Government has announced.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles said he was determined to “minimise disruption to education and childcare”.

He said the changes would apply from next Monday and would provide “further reassurance” to students they were not infectious.

Children who are living in a household with someone who has a confirmed positive Covid-19 case will be urged to take a daily lateral flow test. This is in addition to PCR tests on day two and day eight.

In a written Welsh Government statement, Mr Miles said: “I recognise that some schools and parents have been confused and concerned that pupils can attend school or college if they are a household contact as long as they are asymptomatic.

“I have listened to these concerns and considered what additional assurance can be provided while also enabling learners to continue to attend school.

“Where appropriate we want to reduce the testing of children without symptoms but due to the increase in prevalence and the concerns expressed about household contacts it is vital that we do all we can to keep children in school.”

Mr Miles said he was concerned that testing of children aged under five had increased fivefold since August.

“Testing can be distressing for the child, it can be difficult to obtain an appropriate sample and, of course, children of this age are much less likely to pass on the virus to others,” he said.

“Following advice from our testing advisory group I have agreed that we will no longer recommend that children under five years of age take Covid-19 tests without symptoms.

“Where children under five do have symptoms we would not routinely recommend tests unless directed to do so by a doctor or if parents believe a test is absolutely necessary and in the best interests of the child.”

Education trade union leaders called for a review of the Covid-19 policy in schools in Wales.

Laura Doel, NAHT Cymru director, said one in seven children who test positive for coronavirus will develop long Covid and many staff were absent.

“The education workforce is at breaking-point, with staff absence having a very real impact on the delivery of education and the wellbeing of staff at the chalkface,” she said.

“Schools cannot support home learning for those having to self-isolate when they can barely support the learners in the classroom.

“The best place for learners to get the education they deserve is in school, therefore it is our duty to do all we can to protect staff and learners.

“We urge the Welsh Government to sit up and listen to the profession, recognise that even if schools are open they continue to suffer from the impact of Covid, and urgently review the support for schools that is severely lacking.”

Ms Doel said the removal of the testing requirement for under-fives “sends completely the wrong message to parents”.

“Bringing in additional lateral flow testing for secondary school household contacts and removing the need to test under-fives will bring little comfort to school leaders in those settings,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]