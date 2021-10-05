Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Son only found out mother was inside Magdalene laundry when she died

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 2:48 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 3:16 pm
Robert O’Connor (David Young/PA)
Robert O’Connor (David Young/PA)

When Robert O’Connor asked what happened to his mother he was told she was a mortal sinner and he need know nothing more.

What he was not told was that Brigid O’Connor was actually inside a Magdalene laundry just across the River Foyle from the children’s home where he was placed as a young child.

The unmarried mother of four spent 25 years in the Sisters of the Good Shepherd laundry in Londonderry until her death there in 1981.

Her children – three boys and girl – were taken from her and placed in institutions across Derry.

Mr O’Connor, who lived in the Termonbacca home run by the Sisters of Nazareth until his mid-teens, said he only found out where his mother was upon her death.

“She died in 1981 and that’s the first time I heard that my mother was in there because I got a phone call to say: ‘Your mother’s dead come to her funeral,’” he said.

“We were never told she was in the laundry, the Good Shepherd’s in Derry.”

Mr O’Connor was placed in Termonbacca along with his late brother Michael.

He says they were never told they were siblings while they lived there.

“My mother was a mother of four, I don’t know what happened or why she ended up in the laundry,” he said.

Mother and baby homes report
Good Shepherd Catholic Church on the Ormeau Road in Belfast which shared the site with one of the Magdalene laundries run by Good Shepherd Sisters (Liam McBurney/PA)

“There was no reason why she was in there apart from that she was a good worker and they made plenty of money off them as women, that’s really all they were – a reason to make money in the laundries.”

He added: “It was just a thing in the fifties that women with weans (children) who weren’t married ended up in the laundries.”

Mr O’Connor, now 65, recalls what he was told as a child about what became of his mother.

“I was told she was a mortal sinner and you don’t need to know nothing about it, that’s what I was told,” he said.

“When you’re told your mother is a mortal sinner, it’s an embarrassment, why would you look for a mortal sinner?”

Ms O’Connor was given a false surname – Conway – on a headstone on the communal grave where she was buried at Derry’s Ardmore cemetery.

Her son made sure it was corrected and his mother’s proper name is now marked on the grave.

Mr O’Connor was in Belfast on Tuesday to hear an expert panel recommend a public inquiry into the experience of women and girls in mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries in Northern Ireland.

He has already been through a similar inquiry process – the Historical Institutional Abuse inquiry – relating his experiences inside Termonbacca.

The Derry man said he is not expecting much from the latest initiative.

However, he says all he wants is the truth.

“It’s just hard to know what to expect,” he said.

“What I really would like is the truth and to find out about these women who worked all their lives in the laundries and were then buried in pauper’s graves, that’s what I would like to know about.”

