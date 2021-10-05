Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson’s father reveals Tory MP was offered anal swab Covid test

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 6:33 pm
Cop26 President Alok Sharma and Stanley Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Cop26 President Alok Sharma and Stanley Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A senior Conservative MP has confirmed he received no anal swabs to test him for Covid-19 when questioned by Boris Johnson’s father.

Cop26 President Alok Sharma appeared in conversation with Stanley Johnson in the main auditorium at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

The pair were expected to focus their talks on the forthcoming global climate change conference, Cop26, which is to be held in Glasgow next month.

Conservative Party Conference
Stanley Johnson chat with Alok Sharma at the Conservative Party Conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Opening the chat, Mr Johnson joked: “I am delighted to be speaking with Alok Sharma.

“Actually, I think you should be called Alok Charmer judging by the success you’ve had in persuading any number of countries to come to this meeting.

“Actually, you must feel like a pin cushion with all the tests you’ve had as you’ve gone around the world, the Covid tests.

“Apparently the Chinese offered you, out of the kindness of their hearts, the option of taking an anal swab – but I’m told you declined.”

Mr Sharma replied: “We’ve been doing a double act so this is the third occasion today we’ve been speaking together, it’s the first time the anal swab joke has been used.”

He added: “No anal swabs to be clear, just normal swabs.”

Mr Johnson later briefly returned to the “anal swabbing” theme, with Mr Sharma again stating he had not had one.

Anal swabs have been used in a bid to detect Covid in China, in addition to nasal and throat swabs.

