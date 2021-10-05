Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Online tool enables users to ask actor David Harewood: ‘What is psychosis?’

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 8:03 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 8:28 pm
David Harewood has backed a new online platform promoting early mental health support (PA)
A new online tool featuring the actor David Harewood has been launched to help prevent people with mental health problems from “reaching crisis stage”.

The platform JAAQ.co.uk (Just Ask A Question) is a free to use online tool offering immediate responses from mental health professionals and individuals living with mental health conditions.

The not-for-profit tool uses artificial intelligence and voice recognition so when a question is asked, video answers are given from world renowned consultants in their field.

Meanwhile, Harewood answers questions about living with psychosis and the site’s founder Danny Gray, who previously appeared on Dragon’s Den, answers questions about body dysmorphia.

Harewood has spoken publicly about living with psychosis.

In the new tool, he talks openly about the condition, what it is like to be sectioned and how people can support someone living with psychosis.

Mr Gray has lived with body dysmorphia for more than 20 years, and as a result founded make up brand War Paint for Men, which was backed on Dragons Den by Peter Jones and Tej Lalvani.

While the app is not a diagnostic tool, Mr Gray said he hoped that it would encourage people to seek support at an early stage.

“Our vision for JAAQ is to change the world of mental health, one question at a time,” he said.

“There’s lots of work being done with mental health at the moment around awareness, breaking down stigma and supporting people in crisis, but this is the first solution to provide expert information interactively for individuals and the people close to them from the very beginning of their journey, in order to encourage them to reach out for help and potentially prevent them reaching that crisis stage.

“This is the first solution to provide information support to individuals and the people close to them from the very beginning of their journey; it is aimed at preventing them reaching that crisis stage.

“We’re really proud of this platform and hope it is able to offer vital information to some of the millions out there who are waiting for help or have questions to ask about a loved one.”

