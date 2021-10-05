Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Man dies after three stabbed during incident

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 11:14 pm
(PA)
(PA)

One man has died and another suffered serious injuries during a series of stabbings.

Gloucestershire Police said two men and a woman were attacked during an incident in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on Tuesday evening.

A man in his 50s has been arrested by police and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Shortly after 5.20pm, police received multiple calls to the area of Snowdonia Road and Arlington Road with reports that a man had a knife and had injured others.

Numerous members of the public intervened and officers attended.

One man suffered serious injuries and despite receiving medical attention died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

A second man suffered serious stab wounds and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he remains in a stable condition.

A woman also suffered a wound to her leg and has been taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.

Numerous cordons are in place in the surrounding area while police remain at the scene.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we’re working hard to establish what has happened.

“We’re in the process of speaking to numerous witnesses and those who helped at the scene of this serious incident.

“Anyone with information or anyone who has mobile phone footage relating to the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to police in the area is asked to please contact us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal