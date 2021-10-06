What the papers say – October 6

Wednesday’s papers are led by details of the Prime Minister’s keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express report Boris Johnson will tell the Tory conference he has the “guts” to reshape the British economy and solve the country’s major domestic problems.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM: I've got the guts to make us a high-wage country'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/4Be1Iq66lx — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 5, 2021

The Times says the PM is expected to announce in weeks those on the so-called national living wage could receive about £9.42 an hour, an increase of more than 5%.

Wednesday’s TIMES: “PM to reveal minimum wage rise in a few weeks” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/w9Enugx1au — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 5, 2021

The Daily Mirror uses its front page to compare the PM to Margaret Thatcher after he refused to back down from cutting the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift.

Metro leads with Mr Johnson commenting it is “not the job of government” to fix the supply chain issues affecting the business and industry sectors.

Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 CAN HE FIX IT? NO, HE CAN'T! Boris says it's up to private sector, not him, to sort out disruption crippling Britain#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KlnGk1Io6S — Metro (@MetroUK) October 5, 2021

Elsewhere, The Independent reports critics have warned a probe announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel into the “failures” that contributed to Sarah Everard’s murder lacks the legal powers to “get to the truth”.

The Guardian leads with a revelation from the Pandora Papers leak that Conservative Party co-chair Ben Elliot “indirectly benefited” from more than £120,000 in tax credits.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 6 October 2021: Pandora Papers – Tory co-chair's firm indirectly benefited from £121k tax credits pic.twitter.com/FTP1APUGfp — Guardian news (@guardiannews) October 5, 2021

French fishermen have threatened to cut off crucial Christmas supplies to the UK in a row over fishing licenses, according to the Daily Mail.

The Sun says France earlier this year re-directed to Holland a batch of five million vaccine doses which were originally destined for the UK.

Tomorrow's front page: France swiped almost five million vaccine doses from Britain in a shocking post-Brexit tantrum.https://t.co/weSVNkdOci pic.twitter.com/xM4inljYIn — The Sun (@TheSun) October 5, 2021

The i reports Health Secretary Sajid Javid is “determined” to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for frontline health workers “within weeks”.

'Covid vaccine mandatory for frontline NHS workers in Javid plan' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/or7jirWmyk — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 5, 2021

The Financial Times leads with European gas prices soaring to record highs on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s International FINANCIAL TIMES: “Gas squeeze hits bonds as investors fear wider damage” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jYzlIw9Jh7 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 5, 2021

And the Daily Star says Tory co-chair Oliver Dowden “sparked fury” by telling workers to get off their Peloton bikes and return to the office.