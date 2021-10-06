Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – October 6

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 2:41 am
Wednesday’s papers are led by details of the Prime Minister’s keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express report Boris Johnson will tell the Tory conference he has the “guts” to reshape the British economy and solve the country’s major domestic problems.

The Times says the PM is expected to announce in weeks those on the so-called national living wage could receive about £9.42 an hour, an increase of more than 5%.

The Daily Mirror uses its front page to compare the PM to Margaret Thatcher after he refused to back down from cutting the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift.

Metro leads with Mr Johnson commenting it is “not the job of government” to fix the supply chain issues affecting the business and industry sectors.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports critics have warned a probe announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel into the “failures” that contributed to Sarah Everard’s murder lacks the legal powers to “get to the truth”.

The Guardian leads with a revelation from the Pandora Papers leak that Conservative Party co-chair Ben Elliot “indirectly benefited” from more than £120,000 in tax credits.

French fishermen have threatened to cut off crucial Christmas supplies to the UK in a row over fishing licenses, according to the Daily Mail.

The Sun says France earlier this year re-directed to Holland a batch of five million vaccine doses which were originally destined for the UK.

The i reports Health Secretary Sajid Javid is “determined” to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for frontline health workers “within weeks”.

The Financial Times leads with European gas prices soaring to record highs on Tuesday.

And the Daily Star says Tory co-chair Oliver Dowden “sparked fury” by telling workers to get off their Peloton bikes and return to the office.

