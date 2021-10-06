Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Diplomat looks after fleeing Afghan girl’s myna bird and teaches him French

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 12:19 pm
Juji the myna bird in his cage (@Xavier_Chatel_/PA)
A senior diplomat has been looking after a bird left behind by a girl fleeing Afghanistan.

Xavier Chatel, the French ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, said he has been looking after the “energetic little myna”, whose name is Juji, alongside staff at his official residence, after his owner had to leave him at an airbase in the UAE.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “During the Afghan evacuation operation, a girl arrived at Al Dhafra airbase, exhausted, with an unusual possession: a bird. She had fought all the way at Kabul airport, to bring the treasured little thing with her.

“For sanitary reasons, the bird could not embark on the plane from AD to France. She cried silently.

“I was moved. I promised to take care of the bird at the French residence, feed him. She could visit him anytime and take him back. I won’t forget her look of desperate gratefulness.”

Mr Chatel said that when he finally found time to take the bird, Juji “escaped his box and made a big mess in the car”.

He also shared a video of Juji pecking at his finger as he attempted to retrieve the bird from under a car seat.

“The fierce little fellow showed me that if he survived the Kabul airport, I was no match,” he said.

“So I bought him a nice cage, fed him, took him out in the cool mornings so he could see other birds. He has a girlfriend now – a dove that visits him every day.”

Mr Chatel said that he has been attempting to teach the bird some words of French.

“But the thing is: Juji doesn’t like men,” he wrote.

“He frowned at me and looked angrily, while he giggled at females. I went on trying hopelessly my daily ‘Bonjour’ – but sure enough he wouldn’t listen.

“Or so I thought. Until one day, the (female) manager of the French residence sent me this ‘Bonjour’ that went straight to my heart.”

Mr Chatel shared a video of Juji repeating the word “bonjour” from his cage.

He added that the bird’s owner, who he called Alia, contacted him via Twitter from Paris on Tuesday.

He wrote: “She was so happy to see her bird thus cared for. She wanted me to teach him French.

“Alia, your bird has become the embassy’s mascot, but he is here for you, and if I can, I’ll take him personally to you one day. “

