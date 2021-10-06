Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Queen thanks engineering and technology industry for ‘invaluable’ inventions

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 12:32 pm
The Queen sent a message to the Institution of Engineering and Technology to mark the organisation’s 150th anniversary (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Queen sent a message to the Institution of Engineering and Technology to mark the organisation’s 150th anniversary (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Queen has praised those working in engineering and technology for their countless “invaluable” inventions and for making a difference to society every day.

The monarch, who is patron of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), sent a message to mark the organisation’s 150th anniversary.

Her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was a passionate champion of engineering and the Queen’s recognition of work in the field comes just six months after Philip’s death.

She hailed the “rapid evolution of electrical technologies that underpin 21st century life”.

In her message, which was signed Elizabeth R, the Queen said engineers continue to improve the lives of millions with their solutions to global problems.

“Engineering and technology innovations have had an impact on many aspects of our lives, from the rapid evolution of electrical technologies that underpin 21st century life, to the countless other inventions which have become invaluable to us all,” she said.

“Engineers have created solutions to global challenges and continue to improve the lives of millions of people all over the world.

“This anniversary provides an opportunity to thank and recognise the dedication and hard work of all those working in engineering and technology who, every day, make a difference to society, and whose professionalism is championed by the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

“I send my good wishes to you all and hope the next 150 years will continue to bring you success in delivering your vision to Engineer A Better World.”

The IET was established in 1871 and represented those working in newly established telegraph companies.

It now supports 158,000 professionals in 153 countries.

The IET said the Queen is a “keen supporter” of the industry and has described the role of engineer as a “noble profession”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]