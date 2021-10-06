Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Do not penalise the homeless for missing health appointments, says new guidance

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 1:32 pm
Homeless people should not be ‘penalised’ when it comes to healthcare, new guidance says (Nick Ansell/PA)

Homeless people should not be “penalised” by being discharged from health services if they miss appointments, draft guidance says.

Services should also consider making appointments longer and moving homeless people up waiting lists, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) and Centre for Homelessness Impact (CHI).

The guidelines aim to improve access to health and social care in England and Wales, and are aimed at councils, commissioners and providers of services, health and social care professionals, homeless people and their families.

They acknowledge that people experiencing homelessness are to varying degrees disadvantaged, with outcomes that are considerably worse than the general population.

They are often unable to access services because of barriers such as rigid appointment systems, short appointments, long waiting lists, siloed services, cost of transport and their experiences of discrimination, the guidelines say.

They say some services prevent people from accessing care again or dish out financial penalties if they miss an appointment – a “major problem” for homeless people.

Services should “show flexibility and understanding” and provide alternative ways of accessing care to improve outcomes, they recommend.

The draft document says: “Do not penalise people experiencing homelessness for missing appointments, for example by discharging people from the service.

“Consider seeking specialist help such as peer supporters or independent advocates to support the person to attend appointments and re-engage with care after missing appointments.”

Homeless people are often unable to register with GPs because they do not have an address or identification (Nick Ansell/PA)

It also recommends that services consider moving people up waiting lists for health and social care appointments, taking into account “that they may need higher levels of support and have disadvantages, including the risk of premature death”.

And commissioners should consider reducing caseloads and lengthening contact time for practitioners to sustain engagement.

People without an address should be able to register with a GP, the document says, noting that people were sometimes refused registration if they did not have an address or ID.

But the guidance also recommends that services be taken directly to people experiencing homelessness, in non-traditional settings such as the streets, in hostels and day centres.

And providers should consider having “open door” services, where people can self-refer, to reduce the likelihood of someone becoming homeless again due to unmet health and support needs.

It said there is evidence that people reported positive outcomes when they were able to develop a trusting relationship with a provider who paid attention, showed interest and had time.

However, many people reported experiencing discrimination and feelings of distrust, which led to reluctance to engage.

The draft guidelines are under consultation until November 3.

