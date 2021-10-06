Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police launch probe into allegations of abuse at mother and baby homes

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 5:11 pm
The report found found that women were mistreated, held against their will and forced to give up children for adoption at the homes (Niall Carson/PA)
Police in Northern Ireland have announced a probe into allegations of abuse at mother and baby homes.

The announcement comes after an independent panel recommended a public inquiry to examine human rights abuses in the homes, Magdalene laundries and workhouses.

Earlier this year, a major academic research report was published outlining the scale of mistreatment endured by thousands of women and girls in the institutions.

The study, by Queen’s University and Ulster University, found that more than 14,000 girls and women went through the doors of mother and baby homes, Magdalene laundries and other institutions between 1922 and 1990.

Mother and baby homes
Dr Maeve O’Rourke (left), Deirdre Mahon and Professor Phil Scraton launch the report outside Stormont (PA) 

It found that women were mistreated, held against their will and forced to give up children for adoption.

On Wednesday, the PSNI announced an investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse in the institutions.

Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally, Head of Public Protection Branch, said they have created dedicated reporting mechanisms to make it easier for people to come forward.

He pledged that all reports received will be examined thoroughly and any criminality detected will be robustly investigated.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland welcomes the publication of this report,” he said.

Mother and baby homes report
The former Marianvale mother and baby home in Newry (Niall Carson/PA)

“We also recognise the profound impact on the lives of those who were in Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries, and the concerns of the wider public on how they were operated.

“Specially trained officers within our Historical Child Abuse Team will be investigating all allegations of non-recent physical and sexual abuse against residents of these homes.

“We have, from today, launched dedicated reporting mechanisms to make it easier for people to come forward to us with information.

“All reports we receive will be examined thoroughly and any criminality detected will be robustly investigated.

“I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of non-recent abuse or any criminal act arising out of these homes, or who has information likely to assist an investigation into a criminal act committed, to please come forward and report this.”

The Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries Investigative Team can be contacted via email at MotherBabyHomes.Magdalenelaundries@psni.police.uk or by phone (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) on 02890 901728.

Outside of office hours, you can call 101 to speak to a call handler from the Police Service of Northern Ireland who will pass on details to the investigation team.

