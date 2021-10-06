Family pay tribute to father-of-three fatally stabbed

The family of a father-of-three stabbed to death during an incident at his home have spoken of their devastation at their loss.

Matthew Boorman, 43, was fatally injured on Tuesday evening during an attack that saw two other people hurt.

Two off-duty police officers risked their lives to tackle the knifeman and restrain him in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.

Matthew Boorman died when he was stabbed at his home near Tewkesbury (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Mr Boorman was treated at the scene by paramedics, but was declared dead a short time later.

A second man, who is in his 40s, is in a “critical but stable” condition at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, having suffered serious stab wounds.

The female victim, aged in her 30s, suffered a leg injury and was treated at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

In a statement released by Gloucestershire Police, Mr Boorman’s family said: “Matthew was a loving husband and a father to three gorgeous young children who all love him and miss him tremendously.

“He was an uncle, a brother and a son. It broke our hearts to lose him too soon.”

Gloucestershire Police said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed due to previous contact between the suspect, who is in his 50s, and Mr Boorman.

Two tents have been erected at adjacent properties (Rod Minchin/PA)

Chief Inspector Roddy Gosden said: “The man who was arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody at this time.

“We can confirm we are not seeking anyone else in connection with our inquiries.

“Our thanks to those who were first at the scene, including two off-duty police officers who bravely intervened to tackle and restrain the suspect.

“Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the man who died and those who were injured.

“Due to previous police contact with the suspect and the victim, the constabulary is referring itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct. This is a standard practice in such circumstances.

“In light of this, and our ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the details of the case.”

White forensic tents have been placed over the front doors of two adjacent properties in Snowdonia Road and part of the street has been cordoned off.

Several uniformed police officers were on duty and forensic examiners could be seen entering and leaving the modern townhouse properties.

Mr Gosden added: “This was a horrific incident in a quiet residential area.

“We understand those who saw what happened will be traumatised and many in the local community will be upset and worried.

“Today and over the next few days local policing team officers will be patrolling the area to listen to people’s concerns, refer people to available support and provide reassurance.”

Police also asked anyone who has video of the incident to contact officers and not post it on social media.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We have received a referral from Gloucestershire Police in respect of previous police contact with the suspect and victim involved in a stabbing incident in Walton Cardiff.

“We will be assessing the referral to determine whether any IOPC involvement is required in an investigation.”