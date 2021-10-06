Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Family pay tribute to father-of-three fatally stabbed

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 6:24 pm
Policed activity at Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, Tewkesbury (PA)
The family of a father-of-three stabbed to death during an incident at his home have spoken of their devastation at their loss.

Matthew Boorman, 43, was fatally injured on Tuesday evening during an attack that saw two other people hurt.

Two off-duty police officers risked their lives to tackle the knifeman and restrain him in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.

Matthew Boorman died when he was stabbed at his home near Tewkesbury (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Mr Boorman was treated at the scene by paramedics, but was declared dead a short time later.

A second man, who is in his 40s, is in a “critical but stable” condition at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, having suffered serious stab wounds.

The female victim, aged in her 30s, suffered a leg injury and was treated at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

In a statement released by Gloucestershire Police, Mr Boorman’s family said: “Matthew was a loving husband and a father to three gorgeous young children who all love him and miss him tremendously.

“He was an uncle, a brother and a son. It broke our hearts to lose him too soon.”

Gloucestershire Police said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed due to previous contact between the suspect, who is in his 50s, and Mr Boorman.

Two tents have been erected over adjacent properties (Rod Minchin/PA)
Chief Inspector Roddy Gosden said: “The man who was arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody at this time.

“We can confirm we are not seeking anyone else in connection with our inquiries.

“Our thanks to those who were first at the scene, including two off-duty police officers who bravely intervened to tackle and restrain the suspect.

“Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the man who died and those who were injured.

“Due to previous police contact with the suspect and the victim, the constabulary is referring itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct. This is a standard practice in such circumstances.

“In light of this, and our ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the details of the case.”

White forensic tents have been placed over the front doors of two adjacent properties in Snowdonia Road and part of the street has been cordoned off.

Several uniformed police officers were on duty and forensic examiners could be seen entering and leaving the modern townhouse properties.

Mr Gosden added: “This was a horrific incident in a quiet residential area.

“We understand those who saw what happened will be traumatised and many in the local community will be upset and worried.

“Today and over the next few days local policing team officers will be patrolling the area to listen to people’s concerns, refer people to available support and provide reassurance.”

Police also asked anyone who has video of the incident to contact officers and not post it on social media.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We have received a referral from Gloucestershire Police in respect of previous police contact with the suspect and victim involved in a stabbing incident in Walton Cardiff.

“We will be assessing the referral to determine whether any IOPC involvement is required in an investigation.”

