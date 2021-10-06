Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Twitch confirms data breach after hacker posts source code online

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 6:38 pm
Hackers posted details of streaming platform Twitch, including the source code, online (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Streaming platform Twitch has confirmed it has been the victim of a data breach after an anonymous hacker posted key details of the site online, including its source code.

A message posted alongside the leaked files said they were being released to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space”.

The link, which was posted to messaging platform 4chan on Wednesday, claimed to contain details of the payouts made to top creators on the platform, code for its mobile, desktop and games console client apps, as well as a wide range of other internal software and business details.

The Amazon-owned platform has now confirmed a breach has taken place and said it was investigating the severity of the leak.

Twitch is popular with gamers who use it to livestream while they are playing (PA)

“We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this,” a Twitch spokesperson said.

“We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us.”

According to reports from Video Games Chronicle (VGC) and The Verge, the leaked data includes code that is as recent as this week, suggesting the hack could have taken place in recent days.

Reports suggest the leak does not include personal or password information on Twitch users, but some have noted the leak is labelled “part one”, suggesting further information obtained as part of the breach could still be released.

Online safety experts have urged anyone with a Twitch account to change their password as a precaution, with particular concern expressed for the accounts of the millions of younger users known to be on the platform.

Tony Neate, chief executive of Get Safe Online, said: “It has been reported today that the entirety of Twitch has been hacked, with its data now being leaked into the public domain.

“Whenever a hack takes place our sympathies go to those who have been compromised, and when the majority of those affected are children, the impact is amplified.

“Parents will be concerned, but there are a couple of actions that they can take that can help. Firstly, have a conversation with their child to establish if they have a Twitch account.

“If they do, and with immediate effect, ask them to change their password as a matter of urgency, using a combination of three unrelated words that are memorable, replacing some letters with numbers to enhance its security.

“If they can, also enable two-factor authentication. By doing this as quickly as possible it will ensure they are protecting themselves as best they can in light of the current situation.”

Twitch was founded in 2011 and is predominately used by creators to live stream themselves playing video games.

Amazon bought the site for 970 million US dollars (£714 million) in 2014, and the platform is estimated to have more than 140 million monthly active users.

