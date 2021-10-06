Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen marks Canadian military milestone by meeting troops

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 6:44 pm
The Queen meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle (PA)
The Queen was all smiles when she marked a Canadian military milestone by meeting troops from the country guarding her Windsor Castle home.

In the royal residence’s guardroom, the head of state spoke to soldiers from the 1st Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery on duty protecting the castle.

Her visit commemorated the 150th anniversary of the founding of regular elements of the post-Confederation Canadian Army.

Queen Elizabeth II meets the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery
The monarch acknowledged the Commonwealth soldiers by wearing her diamond maple leaf brooch, featuring the precious stones set in platinum and formed in the shape of the national emblem of Canada.

Earlier this week, the troops with colleagues from the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery (RCA), supported by the RCA Band, became the first overseas forces to be given the honour of the Queen’s Guard at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle since the pandemic began.

The Queen, who is the RCA’s Captain General, was informally dressed in a cardigan-style coat, blouse and skirt for the event at her Berkshire residence where she has spent much of the Covid-19 crisis.

Queen Elizabeth II meets the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery
The Queen takes a closer look at the sword presented to the The Captain General’s Sword to the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery (Steve Parsons/PA)

After speaking to the soldiers, the Queen presented the Captain General’s Sword to servicemen from the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery on the Parade Ground.

The sword will be used every year to recognise “Exemplary Leadership in the Rank of Captain” by an officer selected from each of the regiment’s Regular and Reserve Force components.

