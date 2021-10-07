Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – October 7

October 7, 2021, 3:07 am
Thursday’s papers are led by reaction to the Prime Minister’s keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference.

The Times,The Guardian and i report business leaders have reacted with anger to Boris Johnson’s address. He has been accused of making them scapegoats for labour shortages after the PM said firms should not use Brexit as an excuse for “failing to invest in people”.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Mr Johnson’s pledge not to build houses on “green fields”, while the i says the PM “shrugs off Britain’s cost of living crisis”.

Metro says the “banter-packed” speech pleased the party faithful, but was “short on policies”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, ran an illegal phone hacking racket in the UK.

Some 100,000 pigs face being culled due to an abattoir staff shortage, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Financial Times leads with see-sawing natural gas costs after Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to stabilise the soaring global energy prices.

And the Daily Star says TV psychic Uri Geller has claimed aliens were to blame for the outage which impacted Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp earlier this week.

