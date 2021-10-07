Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fears over threat to crops after stink bug discovery

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 10:16 am
The brown marmorated stink bug was found at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey (RHS/Fryni Drizou)
A feared increase of a species of stink bug could become “problematic” for crops and gardens after one was found in Surrey, experts have warned.

The brown marmorated stink bug, native to Asia, gets its name from the foul smell it exudes when threatened and can grow up to 1.7cm.

After a lone bug was caught at RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Garden Wisley in a pheromone trap, there are now fears over the invasive species rising in population.

During the summer, the pests feast on fruits and vegetables by piercing the surface and sucking out the juice, distorting the produce and causing it to rot, it is warned.

They are also said to invade houses during the autumn and cause stains to curtains and carpets.

Invasive species are said to cost the UK economy more than £1.8 billion a year.

Dr Glen Powell, head of plant health at RHS Garden Wisley, said: “The installation of pheromone traps at our gardens enable us to study invasive species from their arrival in the UK through to potential colonisation.

“While there is currently no evidence of breeding we would expect the stink bug to grow in prevalence and it may become problematic in gardens during summer and homes in the winter months within five-10years.

“This isn’t a sudden invasion but potentially a gradual population build-up and spread, exacerbated by our warming world.

“The stink bug isn’t the first to land on our shores and won’t be the last, and understanding how we can best manage it is the next challenge for the research community supporting gardeners and commercial growers of fruit and vegetables.”

The pheromone trap – which releases the bugs’ naturally occurring scents to lure them to a sticky panel – is part of a project led by NIAB (East Malling) and funded by Defra.

Coronavirus – Thu May 7, 2020
The discovery was made at RHS Garden Wisley (Steve Parsons/PA)

It is not yet known how the bug made it to the UK or if the species is breeding locally, with the RHS suggesting there could be an undiscovered population.

It is thought the south east of England is the northern most limit for the bug’s potential range, although climate change means it could spread further.

Dr Michelle Fountain, head of pest and pathogen ecology at NIAB EMR, said: “Brown marmorated stink bug represents a significant threat to food production systems in the UK so it is crucial that we continue to monitor any establishment and spread of the pest.

“The long-term development of management and environmentally-sensitive control strategies will be needed so that the research community can keep industry and gardeners one step ahead of this pest species.”

There are more than 40 species of stink bugs, also known as shield bugs, already present in the UK, however most pose no threat to plant health and are not considered pests.

A Defra spokesperson said: “The brown marmorated stink bug is not a significant threat but as with all pests and diseases we will continue to monitor any threats closely.”

