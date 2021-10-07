Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Gorillas keep their distance too, preventing disease spread

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 10:24 am
(Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund/PA)
(Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund/PA)

Coughs and colds spread quickly within wild mountain gorillas but keeping a distance appears to stop illness spreading between neighbouring groups, a study suggests.

Respiratory infection is one of the biggest threats to ape conservation, and the animals can catch many of the same diseases as humans.

While respiratory infections can be relatively mild in humans, they can have major consequences in apes like gorillas and chimpanzees.

In these animals a case of the common cold or flu can be lethal, experts say.

Scientists from the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund studied 15 respiratory outbreaks across the last 17 years to understand how diseases transmitted through a population of mountain gorillas in the Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda.

They found that the close contact and strong social relationships within gorilla groups meant respiratory diseases spread rapidly between group members.

The research also found that patterns of transmission could not be predicted by a group’s social network.

In one outbreak, it took only three days for 45 out of 46 group members to begin coughing.

However, according to the study, opportunities for infections to spread between neighbouring groups were limited.

Yvonne Mushimiyimana, a co-author on the project, said: “The outbreaks we investigated all appeared to stay within a single group rather than spreading through the wider population.

“Gorilla groups interact fairly infrequently, and when they do they tend to keep their distance, rarely approaching to within that crucial one to two-metre distance.”

Researchers suggest this aloofness towards neighbouring groups might help protect the wider population by limiting broader transmission of infections.

Previous research has found that respiratory outbreaks are almost exclusively caused by pathogens of human origin.

Dr Robin Morrison, lead author of the study, said: “If we can better understand how diseases have spread in the past, we can better prepare for and respond to outbreaks in the future.

“Our best guess is that these infections in mountain gorillas are coming from humans.

“It really highlights the importance of ongoing efforts to minimise wild great ape exposure to human diseases during activities like research, tourism and protection.

“Vaccination, mask wearing and maintaining adequate distance are all more important than ever in the midst of a global pandemic.”

Dr Tara Stoinski, president and chief scientific officer of the Fossey Fund, said: “The findings from this study suggest that since respiratory diseases transmit quickly within gorilla groups and transmission between groups is much less common, strategies that prevent initial transmission into a group may be most effective.

“For Covid-19 and other human respiratory pathogens, that means preventing that first introduction of a disease from a human to a gorilla.”

The research is published in the Scientific Reports journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]