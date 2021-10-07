Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Petrol station stock levels recover to 25%

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 10:27 am Updated: October 7, 2021, 2:20 pm
Fuel stock levels at Britain's filling stations recovered to an average of 25% at the end of last week, new figures show (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fuel stock levels at Britain’s filling stations recovered to an average of 25% at the end of last week, new figures show (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Stock levels at Britain’s petrol stations recovered to an average of 25% on Sunday, new figures show.

But there was “significant regional variation” ranging from just 16% on average in the South East to 35% in Scotland, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said.

Average stock levels sank to a low of 15% on Saturday September 25, the day after panic buying began.

Average fuel stock levels at filling stations
The figures show how full petrol station storage tanks are at the end of each day.

Tanks were typically around 33% full before the crisis began.

On Friday September 24, fuel sales were up 80% compared with normal levels.

Sales remained “substantially above” average until the middle of the following week when they “began to trend back to normal levels”, BEIS added.

The amount of fuel delivered to petrol stations was ramped up following shortages.

The average amount increased from around 16,000 litres a day per filling station before the crisis to a high of 22,700 litres on Tuesday September 28.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, said on Wednesday that 13% of independent filling stations in London and the South East still do not have fuel.

He warned: “This is leaving some motorists continuing to feel insecure about fuel availability at their local neighbourhood filling stations.

“Independent forecourts report a complete lack of visibility as to when their next delivery might arrive, and some have been dry for four days and still waiting for a delivery.”

Lorry driver shortage
Members of the armed forces work on a fuel tanker at a garage in Waltham Abbey, Essex (PA)

Mr Balmer claimed attempts by the Government to deal with the crisis – such as deploying members of the armed forces to help deliver fuel – have only had “limited success” in London and the South East.

He added: “Much more attention on this issue affecting this region is urgently needed.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said shortages have been “most keenly felt by smaller retailers who don’t tend to buy fuel as frequently”.

He added: “Following the recent rush on the pumps, the vast majority of retailers needed to replenish their stocks at the same time which put enormous stress on supply chains.”

